BJP MLC Seeks Release Of Ailing Bikru Widow

Lucknow: BJP MLC Umesh Dwiwedi has written to UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, seeking help for Khushi Dubey, widow of Bikru massacre accused Amar Dubey.

In his letter, the MLC has said that Khushi was arrested days after her wedding when the Bikru massacre took place on July 3, 2020.

He further said that though the widow who is a minor, has been languishing in jail for the past 10 months, the police have not yet filed a charge sheet against her. He further pointed out that Khushi was critically ill and was undergoing treatment in a Lucknow hospital. He has urged the chief minister to ensure proper treatment of the girl and also ensure her release from jail. Umesh Dwiwedi, who is also the president of the All India Brahminothan Mahasabha, had sent a letter to the chief minister in March this year, alleging that Deep Prakash Dubey, brother of Vikas Dubey, and his wife Anjali Dubey, were being implicated in false cases by the police.

The MLC had urged the chief minister to order an inquiry into the cases against the family members and ensure justice to them.

Vikas Dubey was killed in a police encounter in Kanpur on July 10 last year, a week after he and his men killed eight policemen in an ambush in Bikru village. The police had launched extensive investigations against his family members and associates to unearth his financial dealings. --IANS