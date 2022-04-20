BJP MLAs in UP disgruntled with party

Lucknow: With one-and-a half years left for the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, legislators of the ruling BJP seem to be running out of patience.

More and more MLAs from the ruling party are taking to social media and public platforms to air their grievances, causing embarrassment to the Yogi Adityanath government.

Sultanpur MLA Devmani Dwiwedi, posted a question two days ago demanding to know how many Brahmins had been killed in encounters and what steps were taken to ensure the security of the community.

A copy of the handwritten question went viral on social media. Party leaders and government spokespersons were too embarrassed to even react.

Another BJP legislator Umesh Dwiwedi queered the pitch for the government when he announced the BJP would introduce a medical insurance scheme for all Brahmins.

A day later, Umesh Dwiwedi, who is an MLC from the teachers' quota and had joined the BJP in November 2019, said he is also the National Chief of the Rashtriya Brahmothan Manch, an organisation that he claims is working for the welfare of the Brahmins.

"I will ensure insurance of Rs 10 lakh for 10 years for the poor members of my community," he said.

The BJP completely distanced itself from the legislator's statement.

Last week, BJP MLA from Aligarh, Rajkumar Sahyogi, created a ruckus after a brawl with a local police official.

The entire incident went viral on the social media with the legislator and the police officer exchanging unpleasantries and accusing each other of physical assault.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath managed to redeem the situation by suspending the officer concerned.

Senior BJP MLA from Gorakhpur Dr Radha Mohan Das Agarwal is also known to speak his mind even if it embarrasses the party and the government.

In his latest Facebook post, he has opposed the Madhya Pradesh government's decision to reserve jobs for residents of the state. "This is a divisive move for the unity of the country and should be opposed," he wrote.

BJP MLA from Sitapur Rakesh Rathore hit the headlines during the pandemic when his audio clip in which he is heard ridiculing the campaign to clap or beat 'thalis' for honouring corona warriors went viral.

He was later served a show cause notice to which he reportedly did not reply.

Another legislator who was served a show cause notice by the party is Shyam Prakash of Hardoi.

Shyam Prakash in his Facebook post said he had never seen so much corruption in his political career. He also alleged misappropriation of MLA funds.

BJP MP Jai Prakash echoed similar sentiments recently when he questioned the purchase of ventilators in his constituency.

Talking to IANS on Wednesday, a senior party MLA admitted resentment was brewing in the party because the bureaucracy had gone out of control.

"The bureaucrats and police officers do not respect us and do not listen to us. If the officials do not listen to us, how can we get work done in our constituencies. The Chief Minister remains inaccessible and his officers make sure that complaints do not reach him," he said.

However, the BJP is aware of the discontent and senior leaders have been contacting the disgruntled legislators on the phone, asking them not to raise any such issues during the assembly session which begins on Thursday.

"We will definitely meet the legislators and address their grievances very soon. There has been a lack of communication due to the pandemic but we will hold meetings now," said a senior BJP functionary.

IANS