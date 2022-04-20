BJP MLA Says Mayawati 'Worse Than A Transgender', Draws Strong Criticism

- Lucknow: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Sadhana Singh from Uttar Pradesh has stoked controversy by allegedly making a derogatory statement against Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati creating a political fury in the state.
- According to a report BJP MLA Sadhana Singh on Saturday gave a derogatory statement that the former UP chief minister sold her dignity in exchange of power.
- Addressing a rally in Chandauli, Ms Sadhana an MLA from Mughalsarai said, "I don't think the former UP CM is a woman or a man. She doesn't understand the concept of dignity. Draupadi was a victim of sexual misconduct. She vowed to get revenge. She was a self-respecting woman. Look at this woman. Everything was looted from her, despite which she sold all her dignity to get power."
- Ms Singh says about BSP chief Mayawati, "jis din mahila ka blouse, petticoat, saari phat jaaye, wo mahila na satta ke liye aage aati hai. Usko pure desh ki mahila kalankit maanti hai.Wo to kinnar se bhi jyada badtar hai, kyunki wo to na nar hai, na mahila hai."
- "I take this opportunity to condemn Mayawati who calls herself a woman. She is a shame on the entire womankind. BJP leaders saved her dignity and she sold it for the sake of her comfort and power. Women from the entire country condemn her," a report quoting Singh said.
- Pankaj Singh, son of Union Minister Rajnath Singh, a BJP MLA from Noida was also present at the event. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) immediately gave its reaction on the reported statement of the BJP MLA saying such remarks shows the mental level of BJP and the party was frustrated with the SP-BSP alliance in the UP Lok Sabha polls.
- BSP general secretary and MP Satish Chandra Mishra on Sunday that the remark of the MLA shows the "level of BJP". Alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders have lost their mental balance after the announcement of the SP-BSP coalition, he said that they should be admitted to mental hospitals in Agra and Bareilly. "The words she used for our party chief shows the level of BJP. After the announcement of this coalition (SP-BSP), BJP leaders have lost their mental balance and they should be admitted to mental hospitals in Agra and Bareilly," said Mr Mishra. UNI
BJP MLA Says Mayawati 'Worse Than A Transgender', Draws Strong Criticism
April20/ 2022