BJP MLA Puts Ukhand Government Logo On Wedding Card

Hridwar: The wedding invitation card of an Uttarakhand BJP MLA Suresh Rathore's daughter has drawn attention as a logo of the state government is printed on it.

However, Rathore has defended his action, citing that he was part of the government and hence he has not done any crime.

"I was marrying off a poor girl as my own daughter. Why people cannot see that? I am a part of the government, so I used the logo on the card. It is not a crime. I have seen several people do that," he told ANI on Tuesday. Rathor is a MLA from Jawalpur state assembly constituency in Haridwar district of Uttarakhand.



