BJP MLA Distributes Ramzan Kits To Ayodhya Muslims

Ayodhya: In a special gesture on the eve of the holy month of Ramzan, Ayodhya BJP MLA Ved Prakash Gupta distributed special ration kits among the Muslims in the temple town.

The BJP MLA, accompanied by District Magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ashish Tiwari went to the Muslim-dominated Chowk area on Thursday and distributed Ramzan kits in the presence of clerics.

The MLA said, "We are with our Muslim brothers in this difficult time and we want them to celebrate their festival, keeping in mind the safety protocols and lockdown rules."

The district administration has also decided to provide facilities to the Muslims during Ramzan, keeping lockdown curbs in mind.

District Magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha said, "We will ensure door-to-door delivery of special food items, including fruits for sehri and iftar."

Hafiz Irfan Ahmad, General Secretary of the Jamiat Ulema Hind, Ayodhya unit, said, "We have been assured by the officials that the administration will provide enough ration during the holy month for the poor Muslims. And we will observe Ramzan, in accordance with the lockdown rules." SSP Tiwari also appealed to the Muslims to offer prayers in their homes and follow lockdown guidelines. --IANS



