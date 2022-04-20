BJP MLA Demands NRC In UP

Lucknow: BJP MLA from Meerut Satya Prakash Agarwal has demanded a National Register of Citizens (NRC) list for Uttar Pradesh to check 'large scale infiltration' in the state.

The MLA has shot off a letter Union Home Minister Amit Shah for implementation of NRC in Uttar Pradesh saying the infiltrators were creating communal disturbances and were responsible for social dis-balance.

In the letter sent to the Home Ministry on Wednesday, the BJP leader said there are at least one lakh infiltrators in each of the 75 districts of the state. "But the situation in Meerut is totally disturbing where the infiltrators were ruling the roost by creating all nuisance, including criminal and communal," he said. Meerut alone houses more than 3 lakh infiltrators, he added.

Speaking to UNI on phone from Meerut, Mr Agrawal said if the Centre goes for NRC in UP, then the infiltrators would be more in the state than Assam where around 19 lakh people were found not valid citizens of the country. "In UP, these infiltrators, mostly from a particular community, have got Election Photo Identity Cards(EPIC) and Aadhaar through back door and are claiming themselves as genuine citizen of the country. If we don't identify these people and act against them, then the situation in the state would be dangerous in the coming days," he said. The BJP MLA in the letter said in two Assembly constituencies-- Meerut city and Meerut south--, due to the infiltration, both the seats have turned into a minority dominated Assembly segment, which is a bigger conspiracy and threatening the social and communal harmony.

"These infiltrators first stay in slums on the outskirts of the city, and then with the help of some local politicians get ration cards and other documents in their names. Later, they indulge in petty criminal act and force the majority community to migrate to other place," he alleged.

The legislator also alleged that some years back an explosion took place at a slum in Meerut, but instead of taking action against them, the then government paid compensation to three families. "NRC is required more in UP as it is the most populace state and the situation in western UP is volatile" he further added. UNI