BJP MLA asks people not to buy vegetables from Muslims, defends comment

Deoria (Uttar Pradesh): Suresh Tiwari, BJP MLA from Barhaj constituency of the district, kicked up a storm by asking the people of his constituency not to buy vegetables from Muslims, and later defending his remark.

In a viral video that has surfaced on the internet, Tiwari is seen asking people not to buy vegetables from Muslims.

Later when asked to clarify his statement, the BJP MLA told media persons, "I had visited my constituency recently. The citizens there told me that Muslim vegetable sellers are applying their saliva on vegetables."

"I told them that I cannot do much in this regard other than advising them not to buy vegetables from such sellers. What more can an MLA say? Was it wrong of me to say so?" Tiwari added.

He further said that when a leader like Owaisi abuses Hindus then no one opposes it but if an MLA gives advice to the people of his constituency, then an uproar is created. (ANI)