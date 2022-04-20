BJP MLA alleges police-cattle smugglers nexus in UP

Sambhal (UP): Gunnaur BJP MLA Ajit Singh Yadav alleged that the local police is hand in glove with cattle smugglers and requested Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath to take strict action in the matter.





"I wrote a letter to the CM and district magistrate (on June 29) informing them about rise in cattle theft incidents in my area .They (smugglers) must be having links with the local police, that is why, they have no fear and commit such crimes, he told reporters here.





The MLA further alleged that no FIRs are registered by the police on the complaints by farmers in this regard.





Action should be taken against such officers and they should be suspended and transferred, he said, adding that he has also apprised the CM about this

—PTI

