BJP MLA accuses party MP of land grabbing

Ballia (UP): Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA, Surendra Singh, who is known for creating controversies, has now accused party MP, Virendra Singh Mast, of land grabbing.

"Virendra Singh Mast has grabbed over 18 acres of land in his, son, brother and nephew's name by forgery. He is a land mafia," he told reporters.

The MLA has said that he will soon proceed on a 101-hour fast so that good sense prevails in the MP and the district magistrate of Ballia. The day and date of fast will be announced soon, he said.

The MLA alleged that the Ballia district magistrate, HP Shahi, was working under pressure from the MP.

The MP's private secretary, Aman Singh, meanwhile, said the BJP MLA has become 'mentally bankrupt'.

He said Virendra Singh Mast would not reply to the baseless accusation.

"Instead of making allegations in the media, the MLA should have fought a legal battle," he said.

However, the MP, while addressing a programme in Bairia, the constituency of Surendra Singh, claimed that no other parliamentarian or legislator was more powerful than him.

"Everyone knows what happens to those who create hurdles in work of others. No one can do good to society after creating hatred. I don't speak much, but that doesn't mean I am afraid of anyone," he stated.

On Wednesday, the differences between MLA and MP again came to the fore during a meeting of district vigilance and monitoring committee when supporters of both the lawmakers exchanged expletives outside the venue.

MLA Surendra Singh, who boycotted the meeting after being allegedly interrupted by a supporter of the MP, claimed that Virendra Singh Mast got unauthorised persons sit in the meeting where he wanted to raise the matter of alleged land grabbing.

District magistrate HP Shahi refused to comment on the matter.

