BJP MLA's Remarks On Taj Show 'Perverted' Vision: CPI(M)

New Delhi: The CPI(M) today accused the "BJP rulers" of Uttar Pradesh of having "medieval communal mindset", saying the "denigration" of the Taj Mahal was part of the project to rewrite history and reflected a "perverted and bigoted vision".

Referring to the recent statements by some BJP state leaders on the issue, senior CPI(M) leader Prakash Karat said, "This is part of the wider project to rewrite history and to portray anything which goes against the grain of a 'glorious Hindu history' as evil, that deserves to be blacked out." "The denigration of the Taj Mahal is a striking example of this perverted and bigoted vision of the world," he said. In an editorial in the forthcoming issue of party organ 'People's Democracy', Karat accused Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath of starting the "vilification" of the Taj Mahal "himself" a few months ago.

"In June this year, he (Adityanath) called the Taj Mahal and similar Mughal monuments as not reflecting Indian culture.

This was followed by the Uttar Pradesh tourism department omitting the Taj Mahal from the places of tourist interest of the state in a booklet that it brought out," he said.Karat said, "Sangeet Som, a BJP MLA who became notorious for his instigation of the Muzaffarnagar riots in 2013, made the absurd statement that Shah Jahan, the builder of the Taj Mahal, imprisoned his father and prosecuted Hindus... Som mixed up Shah Jahan with Aurangzeb as it was the latter who imprisoned his father." The CPI(M) leader said, "Such a blinkered approach will only damage the image of Uttar Pradesh and subject the BJP to ridicule among the people. Unfortunately for the Hindutva zealots, their rants against the Taj Mahal have no takers." "The Taj Mahal continues to attract millions of people from around the world and from within India. They recognise its true worth -- as a monument of exquisite beauty and love," he said. PTI