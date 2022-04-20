BJP MLA's Nephew Held In Connection With Rape In UP

Bhadohi: A BJP MLA's nephew was arrested in connection with a rape case in Gyanpur Nagar on Saturday.

Seven people are accused in the case.

Following the arrest, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ram Badan Singh said during the probe, the MLA was not found involved in the case.

A case against BJP MLA from Bhadohi Ravindranath Tripathi, district Panchayat member Sachin Tripathi, Deepak Tiwari, Prakash Tiwari, Nitesh and the MLA's nephew Sandeep Tripathi and one Chandrabhushan Tiwari had been registered in the Bhadohi Kotwali in connection with the case. In a complaint sent to the SP on January 10, a woman from Varanasi had alleged that Sandeep was raping her on the pretext of marriage since 2014 and she also undergone an abortion once.

It was also alleged that during the Assembly elections in 2017, several people, including the MLA, gang-raped her.

The victim has also alleged that when she asked Sandeep to marry her on February 9, he refused and threatened her. UNI



