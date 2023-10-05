BJP Minority Morcha to launch 'Thank You Modi Ji campaign' to acknowledge women-centric reforms

New Delhi [India]: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Minority Morcha is set to kickstart the 'Thank You Modi Ji Campaign' as part of their minority 'Sneh Samvad' outreach programme.

The campaign, slated for October will see women of the party's minority morcha and nationwide minority women sending congratulatory letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts, particularly on the landmark Women's Reservation Bill which guarantees 33 per cent reservation for women lawmakers in the lower house and state assemblies.

This initiative follows a series of milestones including women getting freedom from Triple Talaq, women getting the right to go to Haj and other initiatives taken by the Prime Minister Modi for women's empowerment.

BJP is set to begin its Minority Morcha Minority Sneh Samvad minority outreach programme soon after its 'Seva Pakhwada' campaign although an official date has not yet been announced.

The Minority Sneh Samvad campaign will commence in Lok Sabha constituencies and extend to Assembly levels. During the campaign, there will be a 'Modi Mitra Sammelan' facilitating interactions and connections within the community.

Additionally, the Minority Morcha plans to hold various events to foster stronger ties with the public.

People who are non-political and who are somehow connected with the ideology of the party, are running 'Modi Mitra programme ' to connect such people with PM Modi and the a conference of this programme will also be organized by Minority Morcha, BJP sources told ANI.

The Minority Morcha has established a dedicated team with specific in-charges for Lok Sabha constituencies and corresponding assemblies. These leaders, including religious figures, educators, and influencers, will play a pivotal role in connecting with the community and garnering support for PM Modi initiatives.

The BJP has also launched a website to further engage with the public.

—ANI