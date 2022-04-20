BJP Ministers Would Have Stepped Down If There Were Any Corruption Charges Against Them: Rajnath Singh

Bijnor: Union Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said the ministers of the BJP-led Central government would have stepped down from their posts had any corruption charges against them been proved even prima facie.

Addressing an election rally here on Sunday, Singh said that no one in the world can date to allege any corruption against the BJP ministers.

"We have also run governments. Kalyan Singh ji and I have headed Uttar Pradesh governments. Atal ji and Modi ji have been Prime Ministers. But not a single charge of corruption was labelled against our ministers. If there were any, and they were proved even prima facie. We would have resigned and headed to our homes," he said.

Singh said: "Nobody not just in just India but in the entire world can dare to say that even a single minister is tainted with charges of corruption in Narendra Modi government."

The home minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot commit any act of corruption as he no one to get its benefits. "Modi ji has no family. Whom would he would commit corruption for?" he asked.

Singh's comments came amid allegation of corruption in the Rafale fighter jet deal by Opposition parties especially the Congress.

The minister attacked Congress over corruption charges on its ministers of the previous UPA governments.

Singh also took a dig at the SP and BSP for forging an 'unnatural' alliance in Uttar Pradesh "only to not let Modi ji become Prime Minister again".

He stated, "The SP, BSP alliance was unthinkable in Uttar Pradesh. But they have tied to stop Narendra Modi from being the PM again."

The Home Minister said that the two came together because they knew 'Modi ki aandhi mein hum (SP and BSP) akele tinke ki tarah beh jaenge' (The wave of Modi the SP and BSP on its own will be wiped away) Singh claimed that SP lost the 2017 UP Assembly polls because it forged an alliance with the Congress.