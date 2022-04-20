BJP Minister Expelled Congress Winning Candidate From Booth, We Urge EC To Probe: Priyanka Gandhi

Raebareli: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday accused the Uttar Pradesh administration of interfering in the counting process of Gangoh by-elections and urged the Election Commission to investigate into the matter. "Our candidate was winning from the Gangoh seat when he was expelled from the counting centre. The District Magistrate was repeatedly getting calls to do so. We urge the Election Commission to conduct an unbiased investigation into the matter," Vadra told here.

Congress had fielded Nooman Masood from the Gangoh seat, who lost to BJP's Kirat Singh by over 5,000 votes.

Vadra had earlier put out a tweet, in Hindi, which roughly translates to, "The BJP is so arrogant that its minister expelled our candidate, who was about to win from the Gangoh seat, from the counting centre and tried to change the mandate given by the public. The DM got five calls on his phone with orders to decrease the lead (of our candidate). This is a blatant disrespect of democracy."