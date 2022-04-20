BJP Member Alleges Irregularities In UP Panchayat Bypolls: Treasury Benches Shocked

Lucknow: Ruling Bharatiya Janata Party member Vimla Sokanki on Tuesday alleged in the Uttar Pradesh assembly that money and muscle power was being used in the district and khetra panchayat byelections and demanded that all the panchayat elections should be made direct.

Treasury benches were shocked when the entire Opposition supported the BJP member on her charges.

State panchayat minister Bhupendra Choudhury refused to admit any irregularities in the ongoing byelections in the panchayat raj and negatived the demand for direct elections in all the posts of panchayat.

The matter was raised during the question hour, when Ms Solanki said that through media she came to know how money and muscle power has been used in the district panchayat chairman byelections in Ferozabad.

Ms Solanki added," The matter is very serious and the government should consider for holding direct elections in these posts to eradicate irregularities." UNI