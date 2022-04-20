BJP may opt for change of leadership in Goa

New Delhi: The BJP central leadership may have to opt for replacing Goa Chief Minister Manohor Parrikar as he continues to be in ill health for quite sometime now.

According to party sources, BJP organisational general secretary Ram Lal could be deputed by party chief Amit Shah to visit the state as the Chief Minister is to be shifted to AIIMS in Delhi.

The BJP high command was reluctant to change Mr Parrikar for months now even as the incumbent Chief Minister is keeping unwell.

The BJP leadership is in peculiar problem in Goa where it captured power in March 2017 after its strength was reduced in state polls.

The then Defence Minister Mr Parrikar was shifted back to the state to head a coalition government.

There are two other ailing ministers in Goa Pandurang Mudkaikar and Francis D'souza.

The final decision on replacing the Chief Minister may be taken only by September 25, sources said.