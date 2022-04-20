BJP may move court over bypoll cancellation, hints Dilip Ghosh

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): In a late development on Sunday, which could have a significant bearing on the state politics, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh revealed that the party may move court soon over cancellation of the bypoll in Bengal as he senses a “conspiracy”.

While the ruling party has already come up with their list of candidates, the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also getting in the act for the three assembly constituencies of Bhawanipur, Samserganj and Jangipur, the news is sure to heat up the political firmament in the state.

“When the state election commission is stating that they cannot hold municipal elections due to the pandemic, how could the Election Commission of India (EC) grant permission for bypoll that too only for Bhabanipur. Is it a conspiracy? We are in talks with senior advocates and will soon decide on moving court,” said Ghosh.

Earlier, West Bengal BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya had said that the BJP won’t demand cancellation of the poll but will give tough competition to the Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee in Bhawanipur seat.

“The BJP has come to Bengal to stay and not run away from competition. We are ready for the polls and will fight it,” said Bhattacharya.

Meanwhile, TMC spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh slammed the BJP chief and said the saffron party is afraid of losing the poll again for which they are trying to cancel it.

“Even if the civic elections are due for more than two years, people are still getting the services as there are administrators, who are doing the work but if an MLA is absent then people won’t have a representative to depend on as no state official can do the work of a legislator. The BJP out of fear of losing the polls again is making such juvenile comments,” said Kunal, adding that the EC should have given permission to hold the polls in all seven constituencies.

Meanwhile, TMC supporters, including MLAs Madan Mitra and Firhad Hakim have started writing wall graffiti in Bhawanipur constituency in a build up to the canvassing, which is to start from September 20

