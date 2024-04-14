BJP Manifesto Embodies India's Ambition: UP CM Yogi

Lucknow: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party’s manifesto embodies the country’s ambition.

Lauding the manifesto released in the morning, CM Adityanath said that it was anchored on 14 new resolutions and four pillars focusing on the welfare of the underprivileged, youth, women, and farmers.

He emphasised that this manifesto is aligned with the aspiration of building a developed India and described it as PM Modi’s commitment to the people of India.

The chief minister emphasised that the manifesto focuses on the well-being of the youth, women, farmers, and the underprivileged. He underscored further that Prime Minister Modi strives for a developed India through self-reliance and fostering inclusive growth for all demographics in line with the principle of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’. The chief minister highlighted that over the past decade, 250 million individuals have risen above the poverty line, experiencing a transformative change in their lives. He underscored the launch of various schemes targeting the youth under Modi’s leadership.

Alongside initiatives aimed at aligning investment with job creation, the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, and Standup India Loan scheme among others, have been included in the ‘Sankalp Patra’.

Furthermore, efforts have been directed towards empowering 100 million women through self-help groups committed to comprehensive transformations in their lives over the next five years, reflecting a fresh vision, he said.

The chief minister stated, “The BJP has unveiled a ‘Kalyan Sankalp Patra’ designed to impact every sector.” He highlighted that the manifesto is poised to actualise the vision of a self-reliant and developed India through PM Modi’s assurance.

“Millions of BJP workers are poised to imbibe the vision outlined in the ‘Sankalp Patra’ as their life mission, striving to materialize the concept of a developed India. “Their efforts aim to contribute to realising the nation’s hopes and aspirations”, he added.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party will garner the support and blessings of the people in line with this resolution. —IANS