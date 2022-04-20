BJP makes grand plans to mark Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi's 71st birthday

New Delhi: To mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "two decades in public service", the BJP will organise a 20-day "Seva and Samarpan" campaign comprising various welfare activities that will commence on his birthday on September 17.

Since Modi became prime minister in 2014, the BJP has been celebrating his birthday as 'Seva Diwas' (Service Day) and organises welfare activities across the country for a week but this time it has been extended to 20 days as Modi is completing his two decades in the electoral politics.

BJP president J P Nadda has issued a set of instructions to party workers for organising health and blood donation camps and distributing rations to poor as part of the campaign.

He told all state units of BJP that the welfare works should be done following Covid protocols.

He has also asked the party workers to visit Covid vaccination camps to facilitate the inoculation drive.

As part of the campaign, the BJP workers will carry out a large scale cleanliness drive on October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and people will be encouraged to use Khadi and local products.

On this occasion, the party has also asked that five crore postcards will be sent from the BJP booth workers across the country saying that they are committing themselves to public service.

The party has also asked workers to publicise the auction of gifts received by Modi.

The auction will be held on pmmemontos.gov.in. and will start from September 17.

Funds generated through the auction will be widely used in Namami Gange project, the party said.

Similarly BJP's Kisan Morcha will also celebrate Modi's birthday as 'Kisan Jawan Samman Diwas' in every district of the country. Under this initiative the party will honour families of soldiers and farmers.

—PTI