BJP loses yet another MLA in Bengal

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): Yet another Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) MLA resigned from the party on Friday. The Raiganj BJP MLA Krishna Kalyani blamed the interference of party MP from the area for his move.

With this, the BJP numbers in the West Bengal assembly has come down to 70 from the 77 earlier.

Meanwhile, in a closed-door meeting at Kolkata’s EZCC on the day, involving BJP MLAs discussed ways to keep the party ‘united’ and ways to stop defection.

According to BJP sources, West Bengal BJP president Sukanata Majumdar said that in the assembly everyone should listen to leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari and outside the assembly to him and above everything all should listen and consult matters with BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh.

Claiming that Raiganj BJP MP Debashree Chowdhury was hatching a conspiracy against him has made his stay in the party untenable.

“Debashree was absent from her constituency for a long time and suddenly she started conspiring against me. A day before, I got a show-cause notice from BJP leader Pratap Banerjee. Staying in the same party with her is impossible for me,” said the BJP Raiganj MLA.

The MLA though did not specify that he is planning to join any other party or will side with the ruling Trinamool Congress. There were speculations on his leaving the party for the last couple of months.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saugata Roy said that there are several more BJP MLAs in touch with the TMC leaders and will defect soon.

It can be recalled that in June BJP Krishnanagar (North) MLA Mukul Roy had defected to the TMC. Then in September Bishnupur MLA Tanmay Ghosh, Bagda MLA Biswajit Das and Kaliyagunj MLA Soumen Roy had also defected to the TMC.

Incidentally, a day after the Bhabanipur bypoll, BJP national vice-president alleged that the Election Commission played a biased role towards the ruling Trinamool Congress and helped Mamata Banerjee win from Bhabanipur constituency.