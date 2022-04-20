BJP Looking Into Sexual Harassment Charge Against Uttarakhand Leader

Dehradun: The BJP is looking into allegations that an Uttarakhand leader sexually harassed a former party worker, its state unit said Sunday.

"The party leadership has taken cognisance of the entire issue and appropriate action will be taken as per the set procedure," state BJP president Ajay Bhatt told PTI. Asked about the allegations against Uttarakhand BJP general secretary (organisation) Sanjay Kumar, the state unit media cell head Devendra Bhasin told reporters the party is aware of them and is looking into them.

The harassment took place six months ago, it is alleged. There has been no formal complaint, party leaders said.

"Whatever I know about the incident is through the newspapers. As the matter involves a general secretary it would not be proper for me to comment on it unless I hear from the leadership," Bhatt said. PTI