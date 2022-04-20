BJP Likely To Release Manifesto For U'khand Polls On February 2

Bharatiya Janata Party's manifesto for the upcoming Uttarakhand assembly elections is likely to be released on February 2, party sources said on Tuesday."BJP's manifesto for the Uttarakhand polls is likely to be released on February 2 in the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari," a source said. The party has declared names of candidates on 59 seats out of the 70 seats in Uttarakhand.Elections to the 70-member Uttarakhand assembly will be held on February 14. The counting will take place on March 10. In the last assembly election, BJP won 57 seats. —ANI