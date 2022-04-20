BJP Likely To Avoid Ram Mandir Issue During 2019 Poll Campaign

Lucknow: Construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, an issue which Bharatiya Janata Party has been raking time and again, might "not" be the part of poll agenda for upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP leaderships is trying to ''avoid'' the issue by putting the onus on the Supreme Court, hoping for a judgement in favour of construction of the Ram temple.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in an event on Sunday in Gorakhpur said, "Ram temple construction depends upon Lord Rama's own desire,'' indicating that he was not willing to press on the issue.

On the other hand UP's irrigation minister Dharampal Saini has categorically denied that Ram temple was ever on BJP's agenda.

Talking to media in Etah on Sunday, Saini said, "Ram temple is not our party's agenda. Every time we want to move on development track, we are dragged into temple issue. PM has made it clear that development is the sole agenda". Even as the Lok Sabha elections are round the corner, the BJP seems not to be eager and has almost decided that construction of a grant Ram Temple at Ayodhya would not be an elections in the polls. Recently, the UP deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya had said that BJP can think of the legislation route for temple construction if solution doesn't comes out of SC. But later he withdrew his statement.

Meanwhile, the saints and several Hindu leaders are putting pressure on the BJP for bringing a legislation in the Parliament for the construction of temple.

International Hindu Council chairman Praveen Togadia had already announced to hold a march from Lucknow to Ayodhya from October 21 next if by then the government do not bring an Ordinance on the Ram Temple like Dwaraka. UNI