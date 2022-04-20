BJP Likely To Announce Manifesto For Uttarakhand Assembly Elections On February 6-7: Sources

Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to announce its manifesto for the upcoming Uttarakhand Assembly elections within the next two days, according to party sources.This time, the party has taken suggestions from people from all 70 assembly constituencies, including online inputs to prepare the manifesto.Uttarakhand is scheduled to head into polls on February 14. The results will be announced on March 10. Special announcements regarding providing employment including women and youth are expected to be included in the manifesto.This year's manifesto is based on the theme of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas, sources added.Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari is likely to be the chief guest at the launch event of the manifesto. He will be present along with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in this program.Party sources say that this time, the party can also release a manifesto specific for every assembly constituency. The Manifesto Committee constituted under the chairmanship of former Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank received 51,279 suggestions from the assembly constituencies, while more than 27,000 public suggestions were received online. The party has received a total of more than 78,000 suggestions for the manifesto. —ANI