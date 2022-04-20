BJP, Left allege open TMC diktat to their supporters at Bengal village

Kolkata (The Hawk): New disturbing fact has come to the fore in West Bengal politics leading to a slugfest between the two main rival parties.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has stooped so low that they are now issuing open fatwa (diktat) against the saffron camp supporters.

The local BJP unit of East Midnapore's Mahisda has alleged that the TMC, through its local body has issued a list instructing all the shops, including tea stall owners, not to sell any of their wares to the BJP supporters.













Mahisda village is part of Keshpur block in East Midnapore, which also happens to be the native village of popular Tollywood superstar and TMC MP Dev. The list names 18 names of the villagers, who were to be denied any item from the local shopkeepers following a social boycott.

All the names are of supporters of both the BJP and the CPI(M). Most of the people, named in the list are landless labourers or own very small land pieces.

The handbill also threatened the shopkeepers of stick action if they were found to be doing otherwise.

The incident marks another low in the chapter of West Bengal politics, where the saffron camp supporters have been subjected to violence, leading many of them leave their homes to save themselves.

No sooner did the handbill go viral several BJP leaders, including central leaders took to Twitter and slammed West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya stated the TMC has always been systematically targeting the BJP cadres. "This is not the first time that the BJP workers are being targeted in West Bengal. Even the ration shop sellers got the list and the basics were denied to the BJP supporters there. Over three crore people have voted for the BJP, if she goes on like this she will have to pay a heavy price," said Malviya.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also took to Twitter and wrote: "This is shocking. Would urge CM Mamata Banerjee to see that ALL citizens in West Bengal are protected and not ostracised or denied the basics. Otherwise, a true shame."

Calling West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee a 'fascist', BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra wrote through his handle: "This is not "Intolerance" ..this is "Fascism". Sadly Mamata Baneerjee has today become the epitome of "Murder" "Atrocities" & "Violence"."

More criticism followed as BJP newly-elected Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta too said that this move is to break the morale of the BJP cadres.

"The blacklist prepared by the local unit of ruling party in W Bengal isn't unique. Being active BJP workers has been outlawed in the secular inquisition. The idea is to break the morale & the economic backbone of karyakartas, using the cover of media silence & police complicity," read Dasgupta's tweet.

Former Left MLA and CPI(M) leader from the area, Rameshwar Dolui has come to their knowledge last night. "The diktat is against the Left supports. The atrocities have seen a rise after the election results were declared on May 2. The list also includes names of saffron camp supporters and we have been collectively subjected to the atrocities."

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress MP from Ghatal, Deepak Adhikari, popularly known as Dev has claimed that the list is false and also that no such thing has been floated.

"The claim of the BJP is a bid to malign the ruling Trinamool Congress. The claim of BJP is false and no one has floated such a notice and no one in West Bengal is deprived of anything," added the actor- turned-politician.