BJP-led NDA returns to power in Assam for 2nd time in a row

Guwahati; The ruling BJP-led NDA returned to power in Assam for the second consecutive term as the "Mitrajot" secured 68 seats in the 126-member assembly, election officials said on Sunday midnight.

According to the latest tally of the Election Commission results late on Sunday night, of the total of 126 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has so far won 53 seats, and leading in six seats while its ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) won nine seats and the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) won six seats.

The Congress has won 23 seats and leading in seven seats. Other partners of the Congress led "Mahajot" (grand alliance) - the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) won 13 seats and leading in three seats, Bodoland Peoples Front (BPF) and Communist Party of India-Marxist won four and one seat respectively.

Raijor Dal (RD) President and jailed leader Akhil Gogoi, who is contesting from Sibasagar constituency as an independent candidate, also won the seat by defeating the BJP candidate Surabhi Rajkonwari by a marjin of 11, 875 votes.

The BJP had won 60 seats during the previous Assembly elections in 2016 while its ally AGP had managed 14 seats and the Congress had secured 26 seats and one seat went to the independent candidate.

Contesting the 2016 elections independently, the AIUDF won 13 seats while Bodoland Peoples Front (BPF) had bagged 12 seats five years ago..The BPF was earlier an ally of the BJP and is now an alliance partner of the 10-party "Mahajot".

