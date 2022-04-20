BJP-led NDA heading to retain power in Assam 2nd time in a row

Guwahati: The ruling BJP-led NDA is heading to retain power in Assam for the second time in a row as the alliance is leading in 68 seats in the 126-member assembly for which three-phase polling ended on April 6.

According to the Election Commission's initial trends of the results, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party alone is leading in 51 seats while its ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) in ten seats and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) is leading in seven seats. The opposition Congress has established initial leads in 21 seats while its partners Bodoland Peoples Front is leading in two seats and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) in nine seats. An independent candidate is leading in one seat.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and AGP chief and minister Atul Bora are leading from Majuli, Jalukbari and Bokakhat seats respectively.