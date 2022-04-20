BJP leads in municipal elections in Gujarat

Gandhinagar: As the counting for the local body elections in six Municipal Corporations in Gujarat progresses on Tuesday, the trending figures show that the BJP is leading in majority of the seats, but it is the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which is giving surprising results in Surat.

The AAP party secured wins in two wards of the Surat Municipal Corporation in ward numbers 4 and 16. All its eight candidates won with huge margins over the BJP and Congress.

The BJP is leading in 141 seats, Congress in 40 seats, AAP in 16 seats and All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) in four seats out of the 201 trending seats in the initial rounds.

Results for the total 576 seats will be declared on Tuesday evening. In Rajkot, BJP has won all the 24 seats of six wards.

In Ahmedabad, the BJP won the Sardarnagar, Jodhpur, Thaltej, Gota and eastern Ahmedabad wards winning all 20 seats.

The Dariyapur ward was captured by the Congress and it is also leading in Danilimda and Behrampura wards.

In Bhavnagar, out of the total 52 seats, the BJP is leading in 32 seats.

A skirmish was reported between the Congress workers, candidates and the police at the counting centre in Ahmedabad. The Congress complained against the police that it was facilitating and letting the BJP workers to have their cellphones inside the counting centre.

In Surat, out of the total 120 seats, the BJP is leading in 40 seats, Congress 4 and AAP 19, and the counting in rest of the seats was being taken up.

In Vadodara, the BJP is leading in 33, Congress 7 and in Ahmedabad the BJP is leading in 71 and the Congress in 13 seats.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has won three seats in the Ward 6 of the Jamnagar Municipal Corporation.(IANS)

—ians