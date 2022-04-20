BJP leads in GHMC election

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in 82 divisions and the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in 31 divisions after counting of votes, polled in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), was taken up at 30 centres on Friday.

As per initial trends, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) is leading in 16 divisions and Congress Party in four divisions.

The election was held for 150 divisions of GHMC on December 1.

Bolstered by its victory in the recent bypoll to Dubbak assembly constituency, the BJP conducted a spirited campaign to win the GHMC poll to boost its chances in the 2023 assembly poll.

The initial results is expected to come around 11am.

With Greater Hyderabad comprising 25 assembly constituencies and four Lok Sabha seats, the civic election have become a prestige battle between the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and the BJP.

In the 2016 GHMC election, the Ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) had won 99 seats followed by Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) 44 out of the total 150 divisions.

In all, 1,122 candidates are in the fray and the ruling TRS is the only party which contested all the 150 wards in the election.

Except Nawabsahebkunta ward, BJP had contested from remaining 149 wards while the Congress party contested in 146 awards except in four wards - Talabchanchalam, Barkas, Golconda and Tolichowki.

TDP contested from 106 wards, followed by AIMIM- 51, CPI- 17, CPM- 12, other registered parties- 76 and as many as 415 independents.

