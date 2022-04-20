BJP leading in all five assembly seats in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad : Bharatiya Janata Party candidates were ahead of their rivals in all five assembly constituencies of Ghaziabad district.





As counting progressed, BJP's Nand Kishore Gurjar was leading by over 6,000 votes over his rival Zakir Ali of Bahujan Samaj Party.





In Sahibabad, the party's Sunil Sharma was leading by over 2,000 votes over his rival Amar Pal Sharma of the Congress-SP alliance. In Muradnagar assembly seat, Ajit Pal Tyagi of BJP was leading with 2,500 votes over his nearest rival Surendra Prakash Goel of Congress-SP alliance.





In Ghaziabad city seat, Atul Garg of BJP was leading with 8,000 votes over his rival Suresh Bansal of BSP. In Modinagar assembly constituency Manju Sivach of BJP was leading with 3,000 votes over her nearest rival Wahab Chaudhary of BSP.





