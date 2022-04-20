BJP Leaders To Inaugurate Rename Function Of Mugalsarai Station

Chandauli: BJP President Amit Shah, Railway Minister Piyush Goel and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to inaugurate the Deen Dayal Upadhaya (DDU) station, popularly known as Mugalsarai station here on August 5. The main building of the 19th century station has been painted saffron to impress the BJP leaders by the railway authorities. On August 5, a big rally has been organised by the BJP at the railway sports ground to inaugurate the new name of the station with the launching of new sign board of DDU.

Interestingly, UP BJP president Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey represents the Chandauli Lok Sabha seat and thus, it could be a prestige matter for the party's state president to bring huge crowd for the rally.

The Indian Railways had renamed the station, the country's fourth busiest, after Deendayal Upadhyaya, RSS ideologue and one of the founders of the BJP's forerunner Bharatiya Jana Sangh, on June 5 following a request from the UP government. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Nagar Junction railway station (new station code DDU, former station code MGS), formerly known as Mughalsarai Junction, is busiest railway station of UP. Its name has been changed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction from Mughalsarai on June 5, 2018, after UP government issued gazette notification. UNI