BJP leaders Jagdish Devda and Rajendra Shukla take oath as Deputy Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh

Jagdish Devda and Rajendra Shukla sworn in as Deputy CMs, alongside Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, in a grand ceremony attended by PM Modi and top BJP leaders in Bhopal, marking a new era for Madhya Pradesh leadership.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP leaders Jagdish Devda and Rajendra Shukla took oath as the Deputy Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh in Bhopal on Wednesday.

Earlier BJP MLA Mohan Yadav took oath as the Chief Minister of the state.

Governor Mangubhai C. Patel administered the oath of office to him at the sprawling Motilal Nehru Stadium, Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior NDA leaders attended the ceremony.



PM Modi arrived at the venue of the swearing-in ceremony of Madhya Pradesh CM-designate Mohan Yadav, in Bhopal on Wednesday amid a loud cheer from the gathering and BJP party workers chanting his name.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami also arrived at the venue of the swearing-in ceremony of CM Mohan Yadav.

Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda arrived at Bhopal airport and they were received by Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and CM Mohan Yadav.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia met CM Mohan Yadav in Bhopal, ahead of the swearing-in ceremony.

Earlier Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath arrived at Bhopal airport to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Mohan Yadav.



Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde also arrived at Bhopal airport. He said, "It is a moment of great happiness that under the leadership of PM Modi, a new government is being established here in Madhya Pradesh."

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "I am confident that the new CM (CM Mohan Yadav) will take the prosperity, development and public welfare in the state to new heights."

Earlier Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that the state would follow the footsteps of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the way he was leading the country.

"Madhya Pradesh will follow the footsteps of PM Modi, just in the way Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the country. I come from the land of King Vikramaditya and I am committed to the progress of the state and fulfil the aspirations of crores of citizens of Madhya Pradesh. We will see the same good governance that existed during the rule of King Vikramaditya," Mohan Yadav told ANI.



He further said that it was a matter of pride that Chief Ministers of 11 states are attending the swearing-in-ceremony including Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Gujarat CM Bhupendrabhai Patel.

"We just imagine the assembly of King Indra and this swearing-in-ceremony is something of that kind," he added.

Madhya Pradesh went to poll for 230 assembly seats in a single phase on November 17 and the counting of votes was done on December 3. The BJP won on a resounding mandate, bagging 163 seats, while the Congress finished a distant second at 66 seats.

—ANI