BJP leaders are cousin brothers of Goebbels claims KTR

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao on Tuesday described BJP leaders as cousin brothers of Goebbels.

Launching a scathing attack on BJP leaders for their false propaganda against TRS government in Telangana, he also said that if the saffron party is voted to power in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) it will even sell away Charminar, Golconda and GHMC in the name of disinvestment.

Addressing a news conference, he slammed the BJP for releasing the chargesheet against TRS. "How many chargesheets people of this country will have to present against BJP," he asked referring to the party's unfulfilled promises of Rs.15 lakh in bank account of every citizen.

Reacting to release of chargesheet by central minister Prakash Javadekar, Rama Rao said as a central minister he should at least check what he is releasing. "It is full of half-truths, lies and utter lies," he said.

KTR, as Rama Rao is popularly known, ridiculed BJP for calling TRS government TRS-MIM government. "Since formation of Telangana state, it's only the TRS which is in power. No other party is sharing power," he said alleging that this shows the BJP's bias and hatred against Muslims.

"It was you who formed government with PDP in Jammu and Kashmir. You shared power with separatists," said KTR, who is also the minister for municipal administration, urban development, industry and information technology.

The TRS leader said it was ironic that the ministry of the central government praised Telangana for its success in ensuring drinking water supply but the same party which is in power at the centre is releasing chargesheet.

KTR remarked that the same party had no shame in copying the schemes of Telangana like Rythu Bandhu and give it the name of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.

The TRS leader reminded BJP of its unfulfilled promise of creating two crore jobs every year. "For this 12 crore chargesheets should be presented against you," he said.

He also slammed BJP government for cancelling Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) project for Telangana which deprives job opportunities to lakhs of youth.

KTR also came down heavily on BJP for demonetisation and unplanned lockdown saying this rendered lakhs of people jobless.

"Your inefficient and bankrupt economic policies led to eight consecutive quarters of slowdown. From slowdown the economy was thrown into lockdown and from lockdown to recession. It was your inefficiency and you blame god for this by calling it an act of god," he said.

KTR claimed that India is lagging behind Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in GDP growth. He also flayed BJP government for disinvestment in Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) and the move to privatise even railways.

