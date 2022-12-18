BJP leaders and ex-ministers may be implicated in Vyapam scam Probe

Bhopal (The Hawk): Many BJP politicians and former ministers are expected to be implicated in the Professional Examination Board (Vyapam) fraud, which is expected to raise the political temperature in Madhya Pradesh.

Since the previous decade, the Vyapam fraud has been in the news due to the deaths of more than 50 people and the imprisonment of more than 2,000 others.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Special Task Force (STF) are conducting an investigation into the matter.

In this investigation, numerous Congress, BJP, and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders have been scrutinised.

In this case, the leaders of both political parties, former minister Lakshmikant Sharma, and two RSS officials have been imprisoned.

In response to the complaint filed by former chief minister and Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh on October 6, 2014, the STF had filed charges against eight medical college students.

It took the STF about eight years to register the case, raising doubts about the timing of FIRs.

Singh alleged in his lawsuit that in examinations conducted by Vyapam after 2006, individuals conspired with its personnel, MP government ministers, and prominent BJP politicians in order to receive financial rewards.

He stated that the fraud was carried out with the direct and indirect collusion of the leaders.

Singh's complaint alleges that there was a possibility of fraudulent admission due to the fact that some students' residential addresses were identical, as well as incidents of kids finishing Classes 10 and 12 from the Uttar Pradesh Board and having a questionable MP domicile certificate.

In addition, inconsistencies were found between the photo attached to the exam application and the photo attached during seat assignment.

The investigation revealed that the accused students utilised imposters to take the 2008-2009 examinations and get admission to Gandhi Medical College in Bhopal.

It is believed that the names of numerous BJP leaders and individuals holding prominent positions will also surface throughout the investigation.

Political observers predict that the complaint filed prior to the 2024 assembly elections will be utilised for political gain.

There are concerns that the FIR would have a significant impact on the state's politics because to its content.

(Inputs from Agencies)