BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari demands probe by central agency into the Vaccination scam

Kolkata: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has demanded a probe into the vaccination scandal in the city, where many allegedly took fake jabs, by a central agency. Mr Adhikari, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, in a letter to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan demanded the investigation into the " Kasba Vaccine Scam' in south Kolkata by a central agency. "One Debanjan Deb impersonating as an IAS officer working as Joint Commissioner of Kolkata Municipal Corporation has been holding illegal vaccination camps in Ward No 107 of Kasba right in the heart of Kolkata under the banner of KMC," the letter written to the union health minister said. He said the arrested accused Debanjan Deb had set up fake camps in several places in the name of the Joint Commissioner of Kolkata Municipality Corporation. The BJP leader wanted to know " it is necessary to confirm whether a fake vaccine has been given in the name of Covishield." He questioned that how did such a big event escape everyone's attention in the city?

Mr Adhikari also claimed in the letter to the Union Health Minister that if any death happened to anyone in a " bogus vaccine case' then it would be a bad precedent for the Centre's historic mass vaccination drive. Mr Adhikari has appealed to the Union Health Minister to conduct an inquiry through a central agency, pointing out that the Kolkata police maybe conducting an investigation at the behest of the state government.





—UNI



