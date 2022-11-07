    Menu
    BJP leader shot and killed in Katihar, Bihar

    Patna (The Hawk): On Monday, two bike-riding assailants shot and killed a BJP leader in Bihar's Katihar district, according to the police.

    Sanjiv Mishra, a Telta village native and former BJP district president, has been named as the victim.

    When the attackers showed up and started shooting at him, he was seated outside his home in Telta.

    He was shot twice and passed away immediately.

    According to the authorities, the attack was motivated by a long-standing animosity and a property dispute.

    (Inputs from Agencies)

