BJP leader murder: Three accused held in Bihjar's West Champaran

Patna: Police in Bihar's West Champaran district on Thursday claimed to have cracked the murder case of BJP leader Sonu Kumar, taking three accused, including two minors, into custody.

The police said that it was a "revenge murder" as Sonu Kumar and his friend had allegedly gang raped two minor girls in the district and the revenge was taken by two minor boyfriends of those two girls. The two were assisted by Ajay Kushwaha, 20.

Mufassil police station SHO Rakesh Kumar Bhaskar said: “Sonu Kumar, the mandal president of BJP SC/ST wing, along with his friend Sujit Kumar, went for a morning walk on Monday. They were intercepted by three masked men who asked which of them was Sonu Kumar who contested the election of ward councillor. When Sonu Kumar identified himself, they stabbed him and also slit his throat as well. Sujit Kumar, meanwhile, managed to escape and reached his home. The murder took place just 250 metres away from the house of Sonu Kumar at his village Gondwa Tola under Mufassil police station in the district.

"Following that incident, the district SP had constituted a team which worked technically and reached at the doors of the accused. We have also seized the knife used in the crime. The accused revealed that it was a revenge murder as Sonu Kumar and his friend had sexually assaulted two minor girls in the village and also made a video of the incident. He was applying pressure on the rape victims for sexual favours. In case of refusal, he had threatened them to upload the video on the internet.

"Following such a threat, they have made the plan to eliminate Sonu."

The SHO said they had taken the statement of rape victims and registered an FIR under the IPC's Sections 376D and under the POCSO act in Mufassil police station and were carrying out further investigations.

—IANS