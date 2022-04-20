BJP leader held after cows die in gaushala

A BJP leader from the Durg district of Chhattisgarh was arrested on Friday after 27 cows died in the last three days at his government-aided gaushala.

The Chhattisgarh Rajya Gau Sewa Aayog, which lodged an FIR with the police on Friday after its team visited the cow shelter run by Harish Verma, has alleged that lack of proper facilities at the cow shelter were responsible for the deaths.

"Verma was arrested based on the complaint of the Chhattisgarh Rajya Gau Sewa Aayog," said IGP (Durg Range) Dipanshu Kabra.

Verma, who is the vice-president in Jamul Municipality, has been booked under Sections 4 and 6 of the Chhattisgarh Agricultural Cattle Preservation Act 2004, under Section 11 of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960 and Section 409 (criminal breach of trust) of the IPC.



