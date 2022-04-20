BJP Leader Caught Abusing Police On Camera; FIR Registered

Moradabad: An FIR was registered against Arvind Singh, Katghar Mandal president of BJP, Moradabad, for allegedly misbehaving with the police on Wednesday.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The FIR has been registered at Civil Lines police station.

Speaking about the incident, Superintendent of Police (SP) City, Ankit Mittal said, "On July 24, routine checking of vehicles was taking place under Civil Lines police station limits in the afternoon. When the checking was on, a man misbehaved with the police and used abusive language. Taking action in the matter, his bike was seized and a case was registered under relevant Sections."

However, the BJP leader said that it was the police official who misbehaved with him first when he was bringing his children back from school.

"I was bringing my children - my son, and daughter of a lawyer friend - from school. A police official stopped me asking where my helmet was. I said I did not have one and agreed to pay challan. But they took away my bike's key and started abusing. So, I got angry and responded to him," Arvind Singh said.

"Police took me and my children to the police station in their car. They kept us there for two hours. My children are still terrified because of this. I am very sad and very angry because of this. I am not sad because of checking... It is good that checking is being done. But the way they misbehaved with me, is unfortunate," he added.

Singh shared that he had informed his seniors in the party about the incident and will take relevant action from his side.