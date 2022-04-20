BJP Leader Booked For Misbehaving With Cop During Vehicle Checking

Ballia: A case has been registered against a local BJP leader after a video went viral on social media in which he can be seen misbehaving with a police sub-inspector during a vehicle checking drive here.

The incident took place in Chitbaragaon area on Sunday, police said.

BJP''s Vivek Singh Kaushik and two others were booked for obstructing government work based on SI Murari Misra''s complaint on Tuesday, Station House Officer (SHO) Rakesh Singh said.

The purported video was posted on social media by Vivek Singh in which he can be seen reaching the crossing of Chitbadagaon township and questioning the SI how he had challaned a motorcyclist. Misra tells him the action was taken as the person was not wearing helmet.

Vivek Singh is seen getting into a heated discussion with the SI and is heard saying that all of them come from the "party". In some pictures posted on his social media account, Vivek Singh can be seen with Uttar Pradesh Minister of state for Parliamentary Affairs Anand Swarup Shukla. —PTI