Lucknow:�An apology is extracted out of the BJP leader who compared BSP leader Mayawati to a prostitute. Daya Shankar Singh issues a statement saying, "I apologise for using prostitute word for Mayawati. I respect her a lot, my intention was not to hurt her." -- Agencies �
BJP leader apologises for calling Maya prostitute
April20/ 2022
