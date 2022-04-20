    Menu
    BJP leader apologises for calling Maya prostitute

    April20/ 2022

    Lucknow:�An apology is extracted out of the BJP leader who compared BSP leader Mayawati to a prostitute. Daya Shankar Singh issues a statement saying, "I apologise for using prostitute word for Mayawati. I respect her a lot, my intention was not to hurt her." -- Agencies

