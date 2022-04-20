BJP Leader's Father Among Two Killed In Kannauj Road Accident

Kannauj: Two people, including the father of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subrat Pathak were killed on the spot while five others were severely injured in a car-bus collision at Agra-Lucknow expressway, police said here on Sunday. Police sources said that the accident occurred in the wee hours of Sunday. Deceased were identified as Om Prakash Pathak, father of BJP leader Subrat Pathak and Mahesh Chandra Dubbey. Five severely injured persons were rushed to the Kannauj hospital where two of them stated to be in critical condition. Truck driver managed to escape from the spot after the accident, police said adding that manhunt was launched to nab the accused driver. UNI