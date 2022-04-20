BJP Launches 'Knock The Door' Campaign In Varanasi

Varanasi: 'Knock the door is the BJP campaign in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers have been directed to knock on every door and seek votes for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urge people to cast their votes on the polling day.

This campaign has been initiated to ensure a high percentage of polling in the Prime Minister's constituency on May 19.

Over 10,000 BJP leaders and workers from Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi have arrived in Varanasi to help in the campaign.

"Our workers will visit every home in Varanasi with voters' slip and convince people to cast their votes. People usually become complacent when they know that their candidate - Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this case - is winning but we are working for a much bigger margin of victory for the Prime Minister," said a local BJP leader.

The campaign has been started at the behest of BJP President Amit Shah who will be monitoring its progress every day till the campaign ends.

According to sources, every party worker has been entrusted the responsibility of visiting ten homes. The workers will be required to furnish details of the homes they visit at the party office.

The campaign has been launched even as Congress leaders are making hectic preparations for the scheduled roadshow of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on May 15.

The BJP workers will follow a similar campaign in the neighbouring Chandauli constituency where state BJP President Mahendra Nath Pandey is contesting. He is facing a tough challenge from the SP-BSP alliance candidate Sanjay Chauhan. --IANS