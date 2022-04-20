BJP launches ''Parivar Sampark Abhiya''n in UP

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh, on Thursday, launched the ''Parivar Sampark Abhiyan'' under which the party will connect with the people in their homes.

The state BJP president started the campaign from Mankameshwar ward here on Thursday.

Under the campaign, BJP workers, legislators, MPs and ministers will go from door-to-door contacting people and handing them a letter written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The letter contains a list of the work done by the Modi government, its achievements and also mentions the steps taken by the government to combat the Corona crisis.

The Rs 20 lakh crore economic package, the Ram temple issue, abrogation of Article 370 from Kashmir, ban on triple talaq are some of the issues explained in detail in the letter.

According to party sources, the idea behind the campaign is to connect directly with the common man and apprise him of the work done by the BJP governments.

"We will remove doubts, if any, and reach out to every home, maintaining safety protocols during the campaign," said a party functionary.

The BJP wants to keep its organizational machinery well-oiled even during the Corona crisis so that its workers do not become complacent.

