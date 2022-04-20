BJP Kisan Morcha: Yogi To Inspect Preparations Of Two-Day National Convention

Gorakhpur: In view of the two-day National Convention of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kisan Morcha set to take place on Feb 23-24, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is slated to reach here to inspect the arrangements of the event on Thursday evening.

Mr Yogi, will also review several Lok Sabha seats, and also inspect the preparations of a proposed rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February wherein a discussion on the guests' welcome, their stay, food, vehicle parking and security arrangements with the concerned office bearers will also be held.

Official sources here said that during his earlier visit to the district, he had been able to conduct a review of only five LS seats of the Gorakhpur division and the rest will be reviewed now.

Notably, the two-day National Convention of the BJP's Kisan Morcha will be organised in the manure factory premises on February 23. The event will be inaugurated by BJP president Amit Shah, while PM Modi will be present there on the day of its conclusion.

Following the review, Mr Yogi will stay at the Gorakhnath temple in the night and is set to leave for Lucknow on Feb 1 at around 0910 hrs. UNI