BJP Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh dismisses speculations about change of guard in state

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary and in-charge of the party's Karnataka unit Arun Singh on Monday said that there will be no change of guard in the state government, putting rest to speculations which arose a day after former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said that his party Janata Dal (Secular) may extend issue-based support to the BJP in the coming days in the public interest.

The comments made by Kumaraswamy caused speculations that he may get a chief ministerial post after joining hands with BJP even though he himself has stated that his party is a party of "Kannadigas with self-esteem and it will never think of political merger."

"Present chief minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa is a senior leader and is working hard for the development of Karnataka. The party does not have any problem with him and there is no chance that he will be changed. There will be no change of guard in Karnataka and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will continue as CM," Arun Singh told ANI.

Commenting upon the question of the JD (S) merger with BJP, he said, "Both are different parties and we work on our own agenda."

Earlier in the day, HD Kumaraswamy dismissed reports of merging with the BJP and said he wants to work hard for the next 2.5 years to get a clear majority in the next Assembly polls in the state.

"Political activities are BJP's internal matter. I don't want to interfere with their party's decision...I am not thinking about a merger or coalition... I want to work hard for the next 2.5 years to get a clear majority," he told ANI.

—ANI