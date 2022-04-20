BJP Joins Hands With Smaller Outfits In UP

The BJP in Uttar Pradesh is leaving no stone unturned to ensure its return to power in the 2022 Assembly elections.The party is joining hands with small -- even miniscule parties that presently have no presence in the political horizon of the state.At a press conference held here on Wednesday, state BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh announced that several parties had decided to support the BJP in the upcoming elections.These parties, he said, included Apna Dal B, Manav Samaj Party, Shoshit Samaj Party, Prithviraj Janshakti Party, Bhartiya Suheldev Janata Party, Musahar Andolan Manch, Garib Party, Manav Samaj Party, Bhartiya Samta Samaj Party and Pragatisheel Samaj Party.Singh said that for the BJP no party was big or small. "We welcome everyone into our fold and everyone contributes to a bigger goal," he said.Incidentally, these smaller outfits announced their support to the BJP on a day when an former BJP ally, Om Prakash Rajbhar, who heads the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP), held a massive rally in Mau district and mounted a blistering attack on the BJP government.The SBSP also formalised its alliance with Samajwadi Party and its president Akhilesh Yadav also attended the rally. —IANS