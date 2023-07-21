BJP, JD(S) boycott Assembly proceedings in protest against suspension of 10 MLAs

Bengaluru: After the Speaker suspended 10 BJP members for the balance of the session for their "indecent and disrespectful" conduct in the House, the opposition BJP and the JD(S) boycotted proceedings of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly for a second day on Friday.

The legislative session that started on July 3 has concluded.

In front of the Gandhi statue in Vidhana Soudha, BJP MPs held a sit-in demonstration, chanting slogans against the government and Speaker U T Khader.

On Thursday, a delegation from the BJP and the JD(S) petitioned Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot about their concerns with the "functioning" of the Congress government in the state, its "suppressive and dictatorial" attitude, and the Speaker's behaviour.

Along with Deputy Speaker Rudrappa Lamani, the Speaker had met with the Governor on Wednesday and briefed him on the activities in the Assembly.

Speaker Khader dismissed 10 BJP lawmakers for the rest of the session after they disrupted the Assembly on Wednesday by tearing copies of bills and the agenda and throwing them at the presiding officer, Lamani.

C N Ashwath Narayan, V Sunil Kumar, R Ashoka, Araga Jnanendra (all ex-ministers), D Vedavyasa Kamath, Yashpal Suvarna, Dheeraj Muniraj, A Umanath Kotian, Arvind Bellad, and Y Bharath Shetty are the 10 BJP legislators suspended for the remainder of the session for "indecent and disrespectful conduct" in the House.

A motion to suspend them was passed by the House on Wednesday, and it immediately went into effect.

The opposition MLAS from the BJP and JD(S) formally expressed their lack of confidence in the Speaker by filing a motion with the Assembly Secretary.

Earlier, on Monday and Tuesday in the city, alliance leaders met to plot their strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha election, and opposition BJP and JD(S) members protested from the well of the House, accusing the Congress government of deputing 30 IAS officers to "serve" them.—Inputs from Agencies