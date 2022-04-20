BJP, Janasena meet in 'Bhagyanagar' to strategise for Andhra

Bangalore: Riding high on the success in Hyderabad civic polls and the Dubbaka by-election in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh BJP leaders met with the leaders of their local ally, Janasena, in 'Bhagyanagar' on Tuesday to fine tune their strategy for Andhra Pradesh.



"A joint meeting between the state BJP and Janasena was held in Bhagyanagar today," said BJP national secretary and co-incharge for Andhra Pradesh, Sunil Deodhar.

In a sign of how BJP leaders will refer to Hyderabad city in the future, he has called the city by the name 'Bhagyanagar', propagating the tone set for city renaming offensive for Hyderabad.

Deodhar, Andhra BJP president Somu Veerraju, Tollywood actor-politician and Janasena founder Pawan Kalyan, his aide Nadendla Manohar and others met in what looked like a Hyderabad luxury hotel.

Immediate compensation to Nivar cyclone affected farmers, implementation of EWS reservations, poor roads conditions and other issues were discussed during the meeting.

However, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has already directed officials to complete Nivar crop loss enumeration by December 15 so that compensation could be paid by the month end.

Deodhar claimed that there is huge unemployment in Andhra Pradesh due to the alleged 'failed' schemes of the ruling YSRCP.

He claimed that these policies are eventually harming the state's economic growth.

They also said that a thorough inspection should be conducted into the causes of the mysterious illness in Eluru.

The BJP is yet to taste power in the Telugu states and is aiming for that, spending considerable time, energy and resources in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Deodhar is spending considerable amount of time in the southern state. However, it remains to be seen if the national party can eat into the vote share of regional heavyweights Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and YSRCP.

—IANS