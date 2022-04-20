BJP, Its Ally Win 8 Seats, SP Clinches 2 And BSP Retains 1

Lucknow: Ruling BJP and its ally in Uttar Pradesh won eight Assembly seats in the bypolls to the total 11 in stake while losing Jaidpur in Barabanki to the Samajwadi Party.

The BJP won the seats of Lucknow cantonment, Balha, Iglas, Manikpur, Gangoh, Ghosi and Govindnagar while its ally Apna Dal ( Sonelal) clinched the Pratapgarh seat. However, Samajwadi Party was the main beneficiary in this bypolls when it retained the Rampur seat and wrested the Jaidpur from BJP. BSP retained the Jalalpur seat though performed badly in most of the places with coming to fourth position.

The performance of Congress was good though it lost the Gangoh seat by a whisker.

Congress leaders alleged irregularities during the counting and a delegation in Lucknow even made a representation before the EC.

In poll percentage, BJP got around 35 per cent of the votes followed by 22 per cent by the SP, 16.30 per cent by the BSP and 12 per cent by the Congress.

According to the reports received from EC here, BJP candidate Kirat Singh defeated his nearest Congress candidate Nooman Masood by over 5000 votes from Gangoh( Saharanpur) assembly seat.

In the prestigious Rampur assembly seat, Dr Tazeen Fatma retained the seat of her family when she defeated her nearest BJP rival Bharat Bhushan by over 7000 votes. BJP candidate Raj Kumar Sahyogi, retained the Iglas( Aligarh) assembly seat for the party by defeating BSP candidate Abhay Kumar by over 25,000 votes.

In Lucknow cantonment assembly seat, BJP candidate Suresh Chandra Tiwari trounced SP candidate Major Ashish Chaturvedi by over 35,000 votes.

BJP candidate Surendra Maithani beat Congress candidate Karishma Thakur in Govindnagar ( Kanpur) Assembly seat by over 18,000 votes.

In Manikpur Assembly seat, BJP candidate Anand Shukla defeated SP candidate Nirbhay Singh Patel by over 10,000 votes.Similarly in Pratapgarh seat, Apna Dal(Sonelal) candidate Rajkumar Pal, who is supported by BJP beat SP candidate Brajesh Verma by around 29,000 votes.

Springing a surprise, SP wrested the Jaidpur Assembly seat in Barabanki from BJP, when its candidate Gaurav Kumar beat BJP candidate Ambrish by 4,165 votes.

In Jalalpur assembly seat in Ambedkarnagar district, BSP candidate Dr Chhaya Verma beat BJP candidate Dr Rajesh Singh by over 5000 votes.

In Balha( Bahriach) Assembly seat, BJP candidate Saroj Sonkar beat SP candidate Kiran Bharati by around 30,000 votes and in Ghosi assembly seat , BJP candidate Vijay Kumar Rajbhar defeated Independent Sudhakar Singh by over 3,000 votes. UNI